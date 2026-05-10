Mother’s Day heat further intensifies to start the workweek

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Happy Mother's Day! It's been a hot one! Temperatures have climbed well into the triple digits so far this Sunday. Expect even hotter conditions on the way for the start of the workweek.

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in place for the Coachella Valley through 8:00 p.m. Monday night. This is due to major HeatRisk as temperatures climb around 105-110°F. Our friends in the Inland Empire are also under a Heat Advisory as their highs climb well above normal, too.

Here's a look at your dinnertime temps. We stay toasty through the evening, and our overnight lows stay in the 70s.

Tomorrow, we'll be getting hot in a hurry! Expect triple digits as early as 11 o'clock.

High temperatures across the valley keep climbing! At 108°F, we'll be about 15°F warmer than usual for this time of year. Be sure to practice heat safety – you can find cooling centers across the valley by visiting our guide, found here.

After the peak heat on Monday, we'll gradually see relatively cooler temperatures make their return. We stay in the triple digits through Wednesday, though winds are expected to increase both Tuesday and Wednesday. Eventually, that will help cool us into the mid to upper 90s by Thursday and Friday. Another gradual warming trend is expected to ramp things back up into next weekend.

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You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!