‘You never think it’s going to happen at your business’: Man leaves $2,000 tip at The Omaha Bakery

BELLEVUE, Nebraska (KETV) — A customer at The Omaha Bakery in Bellevue ordered two turnovers, and in return put forth a huge tip.

Mondays tend to be fairly quiet at The Omaha Bakery in Bellevue. However, last Friday was anything but that.

“Everybody was freaking out in here, they were like ‘you guys won’t believe what just happened!'” employee Preston Rath said.

Rath thought he was doing a typical transaction at the bakery.

“He ordered two turnovers which came to five dollars and as I’m ringing them up he kind of snickers a little bit as he turns the screen back to me,” Rath said.

When the customer, Nicholas, turned the screen around, Rath noticed his $2,000 tip.

“And I was like that’s wrong, you put too much of a tip in there. And he goes ‘if you don’t hit OK, I’m going to reach around and hit OK,'” Rath said.

“You hear about these things in big cities and you see it on the internet, but you never think it’s going to happen at your business,” owner Michelle Kaiser said.

Kaiser said the money will be dispersed between hourly employees only, no managers.

“He knew that it had been a rough time with COVID, he knew that people were struggling in general. He noticed our staff was working really, really hard,” Kaiser said.

Rath hopes the kindness that Nicholas showed doesn’t stop with him.

“You don’t have to give random strangers $2,000 but even just saying ‘have a good day’ can help somebody go from a zero to a ten,” he said.

