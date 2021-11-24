North Carolina nonprofit ‘Beating Up Bad Habits’ keeps kids off the streets with boxing lessons

By Ford Hatchett

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — As instances of violent crime seem to rise and both the suspects and victims seem to be getting younger, one organization is looking to knock out Winston-Salem’s youth violence problem.

Beating Up Bad Habits teaches kids boxing techniques three nights a week and provides a positive outlet for their downtime. BUBH was founded by New Life Nueva Vida Founder David Villada.

“These kids love to get into trouble and play fight and things like that, so here we redirect them and teach them how to properly do it,” Villada said. “They don’t get beat up, they don’t get jumped or stabbed or shot. They don’t get in trouble. Here it’s a sport. Boxing is a sport.”

The students are coached by Daniel Mendoza.

“Our coach Daniel was part of our program and trained here,” Villada said. “And here he is now giving back to the program.”

Mendoza pursued a professional boxing career, something he says never would have happened had he not joined this program himself as a high schooler.

“It worked for me,” Mendoza said. “Every teenager, you know goes through it. And I got inspired by the sport and just stayed with it and I was able to graduate which was one of the things that was important for me to do.”

Now Mendoza is giving back, hoping the gym can offer an escape to the everyday problems kids can so often encounter on their own. His students are grateful for the expertise and perspective the coach provides.

“All of my problems just go away in here and I’m just like ok and so happy to be here,” said student Maryaly.

“My principal thought it would be a good thing for me,” said another student named Anthony who has been part of BUBH for several years. “It gets you off the streets and helps you learn.”

Villada and Mendoza both hope some of the students will have careers in boxing but know that the value gained in this space goes far beyond left hooks and uppercuts.

“Through the art of boxing we’re also giving them discipline and structure but most of all it’s keeping them off the streets and giving them a safe haven,” Villada said.

As the demand increases, Villada says the group is always in need of more coaches and funding to upgrade their gym, offer more scholarships and expand this much-needed program.

The program costs $60 a month for students but many of the students have been given scholarships thanks to fundraising efforts and generous donors.

To sponsor a student, donate to the program or register a student yourself, you can contact Villada by emailing BeatingUpBadHabits@gmail.com.

The group also accepts donations on CashApp at $BUBHNOW.

