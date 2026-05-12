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Local Forecast

Modest cooling through midweek

By
Updated
today at 6:24 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Breezy and slightly cooler as we head into the rest of the week. A front moving into NorCal will bring some pleasant changes to our forecast through midweek.

Expect winds in the mid teens through this evening and into tomorrow.

Highs today will be in the lower triple digits, nearly ten degrees above normal.

We should see some more comfortable temps Wednesday and Thursday, with more triple digits on tap for the weekend.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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