Michigan soup kitchen adapts to new challenges

By James Felton, Lauren Schott

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — With the rising cost of food, low inventory, and the supply chain disruption, many nonprofits are struggling to get people fed.

Diane Keenan, the executive director of the East Side Soup Kitchen in Saginaw, showed how they are navigating these challenges to make sure everyone gets a Thanksgiving dinner.

“I am so excited. This is our first year being open on Thanksgiving Day,” said Keenan.

Right now, preparations are underway for the home cooked Thanksgiving dinner it will host on Thursday.

“Some people that are alone are thanking us, telling us otherwise they’d be home by themselves, or they didn’t have the means to prepare a thanksgiving meal.”

Keenan said the meal will feature all the thanksgiving favorites. So far, 45 turkeys have been prepared along with two hundred fifty pounds of potatoes.

Keenan said getting this massive meal ready hasn’t been without a few challenges.

“As we all know the prices have risen with the cost of food,” Keenan said.

Keenan said even though the price of food went up, members of this community reached down into their pockets to give much needed dollars.

“We’ve been really blessed by our community, different organizations, churches, and individuals, on donating either money towards this or food,” she said.

Keenan said those who show up to break bread on Thursday will also have a chance to leave with some much-needed items.

“After they have their delicious meal, then they’ll be invited to our blessing closet, and there they’ll go in and they will shop for essential needs at no cost. So we’re excited to offer that as well,” she said.

