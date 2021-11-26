Family thanks hospital staff for allowing them to see their “Papa” on Thanksgiving

By Monica Hernandez

EXETER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A family thanked staff at Exeter Hospital for allowing them to see a relative hospitalized on Thanksgiving, albeit at a distance.

This was the first time in 92 years that Joseph Doherty of Plaistow was not at the table for Thanksgiving dinner, so, his family came to him.

“I didn’t want him to fell alone on Thanksgiving Day,” said son Paul Doherty. “We wanted to send him love from a distance.”

Although Joseph Doherty’s treatment is not related to COVID-19, pandemic restrictions meant his family could not go inside.

Nursing staff stepped in to help, while the family stood outside with a homemade sign that said, “Love you Papa.”

“They were really gracious. They stopped whatever they were doing, which I’m sure was a lot, and they got him to the window, and they told us right where to stand and we got to see our dad and he got to see us, and it made his day. They told us it made his day,” Doherty said.

“I just felt so happy that I could be there, just filled with joy in that moment and to see him wave back you could tell how emotional he was getting when he saw the sign,” said granddaughter Erin Doherty.

“My family and I would love to express an enormous amount of gratitude for taking the time to make this happen,” she added.

The family is hoping Joseph Doherty will be back home this weekend.

