South Carolina high school senior decorates neighborhood for Christmas

By Renee Wunderlich

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) — Turn on to Andrea Lane in Greenville, South Carolina, after the sun sets, and the trees and bushes are twinkling with string upon string of lights.

“I like Christmas lights. I always have. Nine or 10 years ago when we moved in (to the neighborhood), we moved in close to Christmas, and I put up lights and year after year it’s grown,” said Nathan Alix, 18, who helped string up nearly 30 homes with holiday light displays, “It took almost two months of blood, sweat and tears.”

Alix said he’s looking to stay local for college and possibly study something to do with electrical work, so that he can continue his yearly light displays.

“This has brought so much joy to this neighborhood. It’s really really made Thanksgiving and I’m sure the Christmas holidays much nicer,” said neighbor Gene Bowman.

