Horse head and headless alligator found in canal

By Jennifer Kveglis

Click here for updates on this story

COLLIER COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — A horse head and a beheaded alligator were both found floating in a canal in the Picayune Strand State Forest.

Neighbors said the dead alligator was first found fully intact two weeks ago along 62nd Avenue Southeast, near Miller Boulevard. Two days later its head was missing.

One local said his dad notified the State Park about it.

“I really thought it was a wild boar at first and upon closer inspection I think it was definitely a horse,” said John McMillan after he spotted an animal part at the end of the canal less than a 1/4 mile away

McMillan contacted FWC.

“There were horses being slaughtered for horse meat and I would hate for that to be this situation,” he said.

The incident was unsettling to several residents.

“This is kind of unnerving a little bit because now I’m going to set cameras up,” Steve Miller said, “I hope you get caught. That’s all I know… I hope you get caught.”

NBC2 asked the Collier County Sheriff’s Office if it recently received reports of a missing horse in the area. FWC was also asked if an investigation is underway. Both agencies have not responded.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.