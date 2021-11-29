House collapses following fire

By Blake Summers

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Crews with Nashville Fire Department are working to search a home they say collapsed after catching on fire Monday morning.

According to officials at the scene, flames were visible about three-stores high out of the house when they arrived on scene at 23 Wharf Street.

Personnel on the scene were told by a neighbor that they believed to have heard someone inside of the home screaming.

Fire investigators have taken over the scene and are performing a full search of the rubble to see if a resident was in the home.

This story is breaking and developing and will be updated as information is made available.

