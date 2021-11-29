Skip to Content
Jellyfish spotted, swimmers warned

<i>KITV</i><br/>Swimmers walk by a jellyfish sign in Hawaii. Box jellyfish have been spotted in the waters off Waikiki and Ala Moana beaches
By KITV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    HONOLULU (KITV) — Box jellyfish have been spotted in the waters off Waikiki and Ala Moana beaches, Honolulu City and County officials warned Sunday.

Box jellyfish can be found in the water or washed up on the beach and can sting even if they are dead. The sting of a box jellyfish is extremely painful and can trigger a deadly allergic reaction.

Lifeguards at both beaches have posted signs warning the public. Officials advise swimmers to use extreme caution when entering the water. So far, no stings have been reported.

Box jellyfish numbers typically increase between seven to 10 days after a full moon.

