Missing 2-yo’s body found in river, father held

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WLKY) — Emma Sweet, a 2-year-old girl who had been missing since Friday, has been found dead by a diver in the White River in Indiana, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff.

Sweet had been missing since her father was found suffering from hypothermia due to being in a truck submerged in frigid water.

The duck hunters found that the truck had a man, Jeremy Sweet, inside it and then called police. EMS personnel then found the man to be suffering from hypothermia.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that his two-year-old daughter, Emma Sweet, had been with him. They were last seen together at noon on Nov. 24.

When he was first rescued, Sweet gave conflicting stories on the whereabouts of Emma. Investigators also said they found drug paraphernalia in the truck.

“What he originally said was that he possibly had dropped his daughter off some place prior to that incident happening,” said Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers. “And then he said at the same time there shortly after that she was with him at the time he went into the water.”

Jeremy Sweet is currently in the hospital recovering from hypothermia, and he has been placed on a 72-hour hold while the case is being investigated.

He was also out on bond for possession of a firearm by a violent felon and possession of methamphetamine.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department at 812-379-1650.

