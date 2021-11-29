Nurse finds light in pandemic darkness with candle-making

By Joey Safchik

VALLEY, Nebraska (KETV) — In the early days of the pandemic, hospital nurse Ashleigh Ringle felt shrouded in darkness.

“I felt like I needed some light,” said Ringle.

Her deepening depression sparked an idea.

“Why not quite literally make my own source of light?”

Out of that darkness, FloodLand Creations was born

“Aromatherapy is good for you,” said Ringle.

Ringle crafts soy-based candles out of her home.

“I’ve been very motivated and I love, I love doing this,” said Ringle.”When you’re buying small, you’re literally helping me buy my kids christmas presents or you know, pay off that medical bill.”

Ringle’s husband, Tyler, designs the labels on the candles. He said the business has reignited his wife’s creative spirit.

“It has definitely been an improvement,” said Ringle’s husband.

What began in their Valley, NE home has spread to shops and markets in the Metro, including Vibe Salon and Day Spa, Rooted Soul Boutique and The Attic in Valley. Her products can be found on Instagram and Facebook, too.

“Everything we’ve done, we’ve just kind of started from nothing,” said Tyler Ringle.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about one in five healthcare workers have left their jobs since the start of the pandemic. Ringle is still working as a phone nurse, but says the small business is her new source of happiness.

“I felt like everything was just in shambles,” said Ringle. “It wasn’t, it wasn’t coming together, it was falling apart. So it was kind of nice to counteract that by making this.”

For Ringle, nothing holds a candle to seeing a customer enjoy the sweet smells melted with love.

