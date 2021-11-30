Child, driver in serious condition after crash

By Stephen Borowy

Click here for updates on this story

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A crash in Tuscola County has seriously injured a child and one other person.

A tractor-trailer collided with an SUV on Colling Road north of Fairgrove Road in Almer Township Monday morning, Nov. 30, according to Michigan State Police. The road was icy and the area had heavy freezing fog at the time of the crash, police said.

The driver of the SUV and a child were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The roadway is closed while traffic crash reconstructions investigate.

Michigan State Police were assisted by the Caro and Fairgrove fire departments.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.