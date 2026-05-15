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Local Forecast

Moderate winds into the weekend, with cooler temps on the way

By
Updated
today at 6:22 AM
Published 6:06 AM

Highs today will be back in the upper 90s, but we're expecting some gusty weekend winds, ushering in temps in the lower 90s through Monday.

A front moving by to our North will increase winds into the weekend, result in number of wind concerns.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the mountains and San Gorgonio Pass from 2 p.m. Saturday until 11 p.m. Sunday.

Winds today will gust close to 30 m.p.h.

Through the weekend, temps drop nicely into the lower 90s and linger there into early next week before returning to the triple digits.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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