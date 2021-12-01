‘I literally felt sick to my stomach:’ Community members react to video with racial slur

By Caitlyn Penter

MCDOWELL COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The McDowell County community is reacting to a disturbing video shot at McDowell High School.

The video appears to show a McDowell High teacher using a racial slur in front of the class. The assistant superintendent for McDowell County Schools said the teacher has since been put on leave pending an ongoing investigation.

Community leaders with the West Marion Community Forum Inc. said the video was shot two weeks ago. They said the teacher is Jack Jensen.

In the video the teacher is appearing to explain who can use the N-word. The teacher is seen in the video standing next to a student, a person of color.

“I’m a white man, so I can’t say n*****,” the teacher is heard saying in the video.

Students are heard in the video expressing shock by what they heard.

“Did you get him saying it,” one student is heard saying in the video.

“When I saw it, I was like oh my God,” said Paula Swepson, executive director for West Marion Community Forum Inc.

Swepson said the teacher should be fired. Her grandkids go to McDowell County Schools.

Emily Roberts, a member of the board for the West Marion Community Forum Inc., was equally outraged by the video.

“I immediately thought of my child who will be entering the school system in just a few short years,” Roberts said.

“I literally felt sick to my stomach,” she added.

It’s been their mission to get McDowell County teachers racial equity training so stuff like this doesn’t happen.

“Our kids are continually shamed in the school system, as you see on the video,” Swepson said. “What was said was bad, but what was even worse to me was the assault, how the teacher continued to pull the guy, keeping him from moving.”

The assistant superintendent, Brian T. Oliver, sent News 13 this statement:

“McDowell County Schools’ administration was made aware of an allegation that a McDowell High School staff member made an inappropriate racial remark. Upon learning of the allegation, the teacher was placed on leave and the district immediately initiated an investigation. All allegations of misconduct are taken seriously and are thoroughly investigated. The investigation into this allegation is ongoing and is being addressed in accordance with district policies. Because this matter involves an employee, the district is unable to provide additional information at this time. In McDowell County Schools, we strive to create a safe and inviting school environment that facilitates student learning and achievement. MCS does not tolerate any form of unlawful discrimination or harassment, and the district has policies and processes in place to address these issues.”

Swepson and Roberts said they are working with school district officials to issue a racial equity statement.

They said it should be announced sometime at the beginning of next year.

