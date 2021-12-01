Sheriff: Husband, wife found dead inside car along highway in apparent murder-suicide

By KPTV Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man and woman who died in an apparent murder-suicide that occurred inside a car along Highway 26 near Banks.

At around 3:30 a.m., deputies responded to a vehicle parked along the side of westbound Highway 26 near Northwest Mountaindale Road. The sheriff’s office said deputies found two people dead inside a 2012 black Nissan Altima.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation by detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit and Forensic Science Unit revealed 46-year-old Alejandro Gomez-Blanco shot and killed his wife, 44-year-old Yolanda Constantino, before turning the gun on himself. A handgun was recovered from inside the Nissan.

The couple were from Beaverton. Family members have been notified, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released by the sheriff’s office at this time.

The westbound lanes of Highway 26 were closed at Northwest Dersham Road for more than six hours during the investigation. The highway was reopened a little after 10 a.m.

