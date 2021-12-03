3 schools, 3 threats have parents, students, law enforcement on edge in North Carolina

By WRAL Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CARY, North Carolina (WRAL) — The unsubstantiated but nerve-wracking series of recent threats against public schools manifested in an increased police presence at Green Hope High School on Friday and an email to parents of students at West Millbrook Middle School.

At Western Harnett High School, deputies were looking into a threat found written on a bathroom wall, according to WRAL Fayetteville reporter Gilbert Baez.

In a Thursday night email to families, Green Hope Principal Camille Hedrick said she was made aware of rumors about an unknown student and a gun.

“We want to update you on an urgent situation affecting our school community tonight,” the letter read. “I have contacted WCPSS Security and the Cary Police Department. An investigation is underway. At this time, we have no updates to share.”

Hedrick said she would update families immediately once she gets more information.

As school buses and parents were dropping students off at 7 a.m., multiple Cary police officers lined the building.

“If you or your student has any information about the source of these rumors or this situation, please forward that information directly to me,” Hedrick wrote. “While this investigation is ongoing, I ask for your support in reminding your student to not share rumors and perpetuate fear on social media. If they have concerns, they should speak directly with you, school administration or a trusted adult.”

West Millbroook Principal Kelly Aman emailed parents just before noon on Friday with the subject line “rumors.”

“I wanted you to be aware there is a rumor being spread among students that other students are planning to come to our campus with the intention of causing violence.

While we are investigating these rumors, at this time there is no credible threat to our school and our school day is continuing as normal,” she wrote.

Threats, and the lockdowns that often result from threats, are not uncommon at local schools.

In October, three separate threats impacted central North Carolina schools in a matter of weeks, interrupting classes at Rolesville High School and Coats-Erwin Middle School in Dunn. In Garner, police identified a suspect who sent an email threat to South Garner High School, putting it on lockdown.

Officials later confirmed the threat was not credible.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing several students, including a 16-year-old boy who died in a deputy’s patrol car on the way to a hospital.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.