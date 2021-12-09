CT police arrest 13-year-old accused of making school threats

By ROB POLANSKY, DENNIS VALERA

HAMDEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Hamden police have made an arrest following threats made against the high school and middle school.

Police said they arrested a 13-year-old, who allegedly made threats that were found on Instagram.

The teen is a student at Hamden Middle School and was charged with first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.

This arrest comes on the first day high school students went back to class after being off for the past three days due to the threats.

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett said “I hope this development provides a measure of relief and helps to increase confidence in our school’s safety, and the safety of our teachers, students, and support staff. This has been a trying time for our community. I would urge that we continue to provide mental and emotional support to all those in need. Additionally, I would like to commend the HPD for their steadfast efforts throughout this daunting ordeal, as they maintained a watchful presence over our schools.”

Lines of students built up outside the high school on Wednesday as part of the school’s new security measures.

The school reopened on Wednesday after being closed Friday, Monday and Tuesday.

One of the new procedures involved metal detectors, according to Hamden’s Board of Education.

“Please remind your children to be patient as staff tries to ensure as safe an environment as possible for all the students,” the school posted to social media. “With time, and installation of new equipment, wait times should be dramatically reduced each day.”

