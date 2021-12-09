Large crowd protests on behalf of Ethiopia at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta

By JOYCE LUPIANI

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A large crowd gathered Thursday in front of Atlanta’s capitol building to protest the sale of drones to Ethiopia.

The protest is part of many that were planned in major cities, states and countries around the world, according to a flyer about the protest.

A civil war is underway in the country of Ethiopia that has resulted in the death of thousands of people and forced more than 2 million from their homes.

The civil war has also resulted in famine and constant fighting.

Fighters from Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray and their allies are currently pressing south toward the capital, Abbis Abada.

The escalating war is threatening to tear the country apart and further destabilize the Horn of Africa region.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.