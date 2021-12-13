Police search for suspect who shot, killed man after knocking on victim’s door in northwest OKC

By Zach Rael

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man after knocking on his door Sunday night at a northwest Oklahoma City home.

Police said the victim and his girlfriend were at their home near Northwest 10th Street and MacArthur Boulevard around 10 p.m. Sunday when the suspect knocked on their door. The victim answered the door, and police said the girlfriend heard gunshots.

She found him shot and called 911. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the victim died from his injuries.

The girlfriend did not see the shooter, according to police.

Homicide detectives worked throughout the night to process the scene. Authorities have not released the victim’s name.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Oklahoma City Police Department’s homicide tip-line at 405-297-1200.

