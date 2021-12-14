Deadly double shooting ruled a murder-suicide

By Andrew Masse, Ayah Galal, Rob Polansky

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A deadly double shooting Monday has been ruled a murder-suicide.

The incident unfolded sometime Monday evening at a two-family home at 45 Fenwick St. Police described the scene as “horrific.”

The victims were identified as Alicia Underwood, 20, and Deandre Faison, 19, both of Hartford.

Part of Fenwick Street remained closed Tuesday morning due to the ongoing investigation.

Investigators initially ruled it as a homicide investigation.

A woman and a man were found dead inside the residence by a third party. Both had been shot.

“We believe that these two were targeted,” said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, Hartford police. “One is a female we believe to be in her 20s. The second is a male party we also believe to be in his 20s.”

They were shot inside of the home.

Police said the nature of the victims’ relationship is unclear. Only Faison was listed as living at the address.

However, they believed the two were targeted.

The office of the chief medical examiner later ruled that Underwood was murdered by Faison, later turning the gun on himself.

Police canvassed the neighborhood for surveillance video.

The case marks the city’s 34th homicide of the year for Hartford.

“It’s sad anytime we’ve had a homicide,” Boisvert said. “This has been a big year for homicide. Our crime has been down, our shootings are down quite a bit. Unfortunately, homicides, they’re just not down this year. In fact, it’s our only crime that’s up.”

While police have not found a murder weapon, they said there is no threat to the public.

A warrant was served at the home Monday night.

According to Hartford Police, crime over all has been down, including the number of shootings, but the number of homicides is the only crime stat in the city that’s actually higher this year.

Rev. Henry Brown with Mothers United Against Violence says that’s exactly why the community needs to have a conversation.

“I believe that it takes the people in the village to stop this violence. A lot of people know what’s happening, but they won’t say anything, only way you can eradicate this stuff and get it out of your system, you’ve got to start telling what you know. We know about the no snitching rule, but my God, thirty-five people have been killed in Hartford this year,” Rev. Brown said.

Everyone is invited to participate in this community conversation that will take place at 5:30 Tuesday at the senior center on Coventry Street.

Police asked witnesses to call them at 860-722-TIPS.

