Family of hit-and-run victims issue a call for justice

SEYMOUR, Connecticut (WFSB) — A family made a call for justice on Tuesday morning.

Members of the Taborra family said they want to see the person who was involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Seymour come forward.

“This is a senseless tragedy,” said Ken Tamorra, the victims’ son. “Please come forward.”

The incident happened Friday night during a wake at a funeral home on Bank Street in Seymour.

An officer was helping James and Barbara Tamborra cross the street when an oncoming car struck the couple and kept on going, according to police.

The officer was not hurt.

However, both James and Barbara Tamborra were taken to area hospitals for treatment. James Tamborra later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Barbara Tamborra remains in serious condition.

Investigators said they are looking for a dark-colored 2014 to 2016 Acura MDX.

Police ask that that anyone with information give them a call.

