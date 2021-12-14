Las Vegas woman says meat laced with safety pins tossed into apartment dog park

By JOE VIGIL

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A Las Vegas woman said she made a shocking discovery over the weekend when she found laced meat at her apartment complex dog park.

A tenant named Sarah said she made the stunning discovery at her apartment complex dog park near East Sahara Avenue and South Eastern Avenue.

“I saw all the needles sticking out of it. Took a closer look and saw that it was a bunch of safety pins. They were all twisted and entwined there,” Sarah said.

The safety pin laced meat was left inside the dog park enclosure at the Lake Sahara Apartments and Sarah’s dog was close to eating it.

Sarah said the meat was seasoned so dogs would want to eat it.

“Honestly it scared me. That could have been my dog’s death right there if he had gotten a hold of that,” Sarah said.

Sarah said she brought the safety pin laced meat to Clark County Animal Control, and officers came out to the apartment complex to talk with tenants.

The incident comes after reports of more dog poisonings near South Fort Apache Road and West Sahara Avenue last week. A resident said neighbors believe someone who poisoned dogs in their area a couple years ago is back.

On Monday, a neighbor was going door to door with fliers, warning people of the recent incidents on Bottle Creek Lane.

A neighbor, along with the group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, partnered to offer a $10,000 reward for a conviction of the person responsible for the recent animal cruelty acts.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.