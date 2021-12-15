Entire 6th-grade class under quarantine after 37 students test positive for COVID

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

YORBA LINDA, California (KABC) — The entire sixth-grade class at a Yorba Linda school is under quarantine this week after a high number of students tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, 37 students and two staff members at Travis Ranch School are listed as confirmed cases. Hundreds of students have been identified as close contacts.

School and health officials are taking measures to protect students, staff and families.

Teachers are offering instruction via Zoom.

The school has undergone additional cleaning and disinfecting.

In addition, large school-sponsored gatherings and programs have been canceled or postponed for all grade levels.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.