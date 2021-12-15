Louisiana residents fed up with living conditions and demanding change

By Troy Washington

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Residents living in Woodlawn Terrace apartment complex are fed up with their living conditions. This comes after many residents were given eviction notices for unpaid rent and told they only had five days to find somewhere else to live.

“Us men were in tears. I have never experienced anything like this in my life,” said resident Jermaine Anderson.

Last week a Facebook live video showed the conditions at the complex sparking attention.

KTBS is told residents have been complaining for years. According to residents, things are finally boiling over after the electricity was cut off abruptly last week. Residents talked about their battles with mold, leaks and plumbing issues.

Many complained about having to use buckets of water just to take a bath and even shared about their rat issues over the years.

Residents says they are scared, intimidated, and right now they feel powerless.

“Some residents don’t have a stove in their homes, so they are barbecuing to prepare meals for their kids, sewage is coming up in the back yard, there is raw sewage on the ground,” said Shreveport NAACP representative Barbara Smith Iverson.

The property is under new ownership causing some mix-ups.

Residents claimed their rental assistance isn’t being accepted. Property ownership said that’s not true and residents who are running into an issue should reach out to the front office for help.

Contractors on site at the complex said rent has increased. They said they understand it is an issue because many people living in that complex moved there because it was affordable.

Contractors also say there’s a lot that needs to be fixed and they are working on it.

The contractors say they hope to hold a meeting so everyone can discuss their concerns. It hasn’t happened yet because of safety concerns.

For those packing and getting ready to move, non-profits and other community activists are at the complex helping some residents apply for transitional housing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.