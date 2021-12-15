Patient reunited with surgeon who saved her life 27 years ago

By Iyani hughes, Karyn Greer

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A fatal car accident, 27 years ago, claimed the life of a Gwinnett County teen. Today one of the survivors tearfully thanked the neurosurgeon who saved her life.

Rachelle Broom said it was always on her heart to thank the doctor who performed a craniotomy on her bleeding brain. After her boyfriend died in the rollover crash, she knew her mission was to help others.

“I broke my collar bone-pelvis.. epidural hematoma.” she explained to CBS46’s Karyn Greer.

It was 27 years ago, the then 18 year old Rachele Broom, a senior at Norcross High School was riding with no seatbelt in the back of a car with her boyfriend.

“I remember telling the driver to slow down, caused us to rollover.”

Rachelle was rolled in the emergency room with severe brain bleeding, in critical condition, her boyfriend died, but Dr. Don Penney performed brain surgery that saved Rachelle’s life

“I became a nurse because of the accident, how I could help other people..”

Wednesday morning, she thanked the man who changed her life forever.

“It’s moving and special. This is very special.” she said.

Rachelle has worked as an organ procurement coordinator and currently is in risk management in a hospital helping patients.

