Hotel lodging for displaced families from water crisis extended

By Tom George

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — The military announced that temporary housing at multiple resorts and hotels in Waikiki will now be extended through January 4th.

That means families displaced by the water crisis will be out of their homes through the holidays.

In total, more than 1,600 families and 3,000 people are currently living in temporary housing like the Waikiki hotels.

One of those families are Stephen Scott and his wife and kids. They live in AMR housing and also noticed the water issues.

“Just a smell, and my wife noticed outside there was a smell but it was about the same day that they found out,” Scott says.

Since then, they’ve been staying at the Aston in Waikiki, wondering when it will be safe to return home.

“I didn’t think it was gonna be a night and day kind of thing obviously whatever contamination that there was we know that its gonna take a while to get it fixed” Scott says.

The current contract for multiple hotels expired, meaning some people will spend December 16th and 17th moving either rooms within their hotels or to a different hotel through January 4th.

In the meantime, the Navy is bringing in filtration systems to Oahu to come up with possible flushing plan to fix the water supply, but no timeframe has been set.

