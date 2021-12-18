“Cards Behind Bars” send Christmas, Holiday cards to women in Wisconsin Prison System for fourth-straight year

By WDJT Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A local woman and other community members are on a mission to brighten the lives of incarcerated women this holiday season.

For a fourth-straight year, Sarah Demerath and volunteers are sending Christmas and holiday cards to women in the Wisconsin Prison System.

Organizers tell CBS 58 that the group has sent out more than 1,900 cards this year.

Cars Behind Bars” founder Sarah Demerath says she was inspired to start the annual event by following her own experience.

“When I was incarcerated my mom used to send me a single card every year and it really mean the world to me,” Demerath said. “It reminded me that I wasn’t forgotten about. That I was loved and supported. I wanted to do that for the ladies.”

Several businesses and organizations have reportedly pitched in to donate cards this year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.