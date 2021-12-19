Soldier surprises mom in time for the holidays

By Lee Peck

BAY MINETTE, Alabama (WALA) — Christmas came early for a Baldwin County mother. Surprised by her military son – just in time for the holidays.

Carjetta Crook-Taylor was convinced this would be her first Christmas without all three of her children together. She’s happy Christmas traditions will continue.

It was Thursday afternoon at work — when Carjetta was surprised by her son Joshua McWilliams — home on leave from Army training at Fort Benning.

“Oh… My god… Oh God… What are you doing here?!? Ohh…. God… Oooh,” screamed Carjetta.

Embracing her oldest son — Carjetta couldn’t believe he was actually there in her office. Her parents and coworkers at the Baldwin County Commission helped pull off the big surprise.

“At first I thought I was imagining it. Then when I saw him I was like is this really happening… And then to hug him it was just like… He just got so skinny. My arms went all the way around him,” recalled Carjetta.

In the Facebook video — Carjetta even told him — “You’re so skinny – I need to feed you!”

“He looked different to me. He left my little boy and came back a man — and I couldn’t be more proud,” said Carjetta.

While he no doubt pulled it off – Joshua tells us he too was surprised.

“She scared me a little bit. (laughs) But it was a good experience — I was really excited to surprise her,” said Joshua.

It’s also a special Christmas for neighbor Lisa Scott — her son Namon Scott is also home from Fort Benning.

“When he left it was hard for me as a mother to let him go to the military. When he told me he was coming for Christmas — I was counting the days… Counting them down,” said Lisa.

“It’s an overwhelming feeling — it’s my mom. Being gone for a long time and then coming back home to her… It’s very exciting,” said Namon.

The next couple of weeks will be all about catching up for these two very proud military moms. It’s also putting in perspective for Carjetta what the holiday is all about and will be a Christmas she won’t soon forget.

“Just seeing his face, hearing his voice, being able to physically touch him… Encouraging him because he has to go back. Christmas to me is not about what is under the tree… It’s about the people around it. And for me that’s my family and my children and that’s all that matters to me,” said Carjetta.

