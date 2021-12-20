5 arrested for allegedly stealing from Kentucky tornado victim’s homes

By WLWT Digital Staff

Click here for updates on this story

GRAVES COUNTY, Kentucky (WLWT) — Five people have been arrested for allegedly stealing from tornado-damaged residences and vehicles in Kentucky.

According to Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects were found deputies were alerted to suspicious activity in an area hit hard by a tornado.

The sheriff’s office said they got reports that several suspects were working in a group, rummaging through people’s personal property, and loading vehicles that were destroyed by the tornado.

The group was found towing several damaged vehicles attempting to leave the area.

They were stopped by deputies who found they had a variety of personal items belonging to tornado victims, including some household goods, new shoes, muddy change, copper wiring and other items.

They were also towing several vehicles that were owned by tornado victims.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects gave statements that contradicted each other as to having permission from the homeowners.

Some of the claims made by suspects were disproven after sheriff’s deputies were able to find and question the homeowners of where property was taken.

The suspects, Kevin Stowe, 55, from Tennessee, Ronnie White, 57, from Kentucky, Bailey Lynne, 56, from Kentucky, Linda Dresden, 52, from Tennessee, Kaitlyn Moore, 29, were all arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

The suspects were transported and lodged at out of county jails. The case remains under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.