Event cancelled, so cops deliver gifts

By WBZ Staff

MALDEN, Massachussets (WBZ) — Dozens of kids in Malden will have presents under the Christmas tree this year thanks to the city’s police department.

Police distributed toys and other gifts to kids on Sunday at the YWCA in Malden.

This was in place of the department’s annual “Shop With A Cop” event, which was supposed to happen earlier this month but was canceled due to COVID concerns.

Instead, officers bought gifts on their days off and brought them to the station to be distributed Sunday.

“We want everybody to know that at the police department, we care, this is our community and we consider the community and our family also cares about the community,” said Det. Renee Kelley.

Money for these toys was donated by local businesses and by the police officers themselves.

