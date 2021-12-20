‘We don’t have to do this life alone’: Woman hopes to empower single moms through holiday event

By Sarah Fili

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — One Omaha woman made it her mission to give back to single moms in need.

Now her mission has exploded into a daylong event with resources and gifts to help the community.

“Hey mama, this way.” A sign directs people inside the Abide campus doors.

That quiet of a cold winter afternoon soon turns into a warm bustling array of conversation and care.

Inside, you’ll meet Sasha Berseheid, founder of Project Intentional Inc.

“I collect items all year round then in turn offer them to single moms in need. My mission is to make sure no mom or kid goes the holiday season without receiving a gift,” said Sasha Berseheid.

But in order to shop for those gifts, first, moms have to stop by booths.

Those include resume writers, attorneys, a notary and 20 nonprofits.

It’s about empowering single moms.

“I think it’s amazing because I don’t think a lot of people know who they can reach out to and where they can get the help from so having it all under one roof for them kind of lets them know what’s out there and makes it easier for them to access and then there’s stuff out there, they didn’t even know it,” said Amy Wickham, an event attendee.

Each booth offers a ticket that moms can take to the store.

More than that, it’s about building a community, of mutual understanding.

“These moms are just like wow I feel heard, I feel seen I feel loved and I feel supported which is exactly what I’m trying to accomplish,” Berseheid said.

Berscheid said with Saturday’s turnout, she knows there’s more work to be done.

“It just is showing me that I’m just getting started,” Berseheid said. “Moms take a lot on our plate and we struggle to ask for help so I think that a lot of it is just an internal struggle that we don’t have to do life alone.”

To learn more about the organization, visit: projectintentional.com

