Santa helps save family from house fire
By WABC Staff
NEW JERSEY (WABC) — Santa Claus came to a New Jersey town a little early and ended up giving a family the greatest gift of all … their lives.
Fire officials say Santa was riding on top of a Reliance Fire Company truck, spreading cheer to children in Pilesgrove Township when he noticed something was wrong.
He spotted fire coming from the edge of the roof a three-story home at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Santa joined some firefighters stopped, knocked on the door and alerted a woman and her children about the fire.
No one was hurt.
The fire chief says a malfunction with the chimney caused the fire.
