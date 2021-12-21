Teen gives out 200 holiday stockings to children

By Amanda Aguilar

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — A Valley teen is giving back big this holiday season.

Devin Cornell held a free holiday stocking giveaway at Holmes Park in southeast Fresno Saturday morning.

It was a morning filled with smiles and gratitude.

