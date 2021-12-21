Unearthed time capsule reveals glimpse into past

By Heather Middleton

MCDONOUGH, Georgia (Clayton News Daily) — Surrounded by a crowd of Henry County residents and officials, a time capsule buried in 1971 was unearthed Dec. 18.

The capsule was buried 50 years ago on the McDonough Square in celebration of the county’s 150th anniversary.

A number of documents such as a newspaper, Bible, church bulletin and a 1971 price list, which boasted 89 cents for three loaves of bread, were included.

Coins, photographs, glass soda bottles, a bank card and a stick of Juicy Fruit gum were tucked away for 2021 residents to find.

County spokesman Nicholas Ivey said it was exciting to see the capsule opened.

“It wasn’t sealed well, but many of the items were still able to be read,” he said.

Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell said it was really cool to take part in something so historic.

“It was interesting to see everything and meet people who were children when the capsule was buried,” Harrell said. “We had a great time and it was a great day for our community to come together.”

While many items were discovered, Harrell said several people in attendance, including Mayor Billy Copeland, said they believe a second capsule was buried.

“Mayor Copeland said items he knew he placed in a capsule were not among those found on Saturday,” Harrell said. “Another woman told me the letter her mother wrote wasn’t in the capsule either.”

County officials, Harrell said, will begin looking this week for a second capsule thought to be buried near the one buried in August 1971.

A majority of the items recovered were water logged. Harrell said some were not opened or unfurled for fear of damage. Everything was placed in a cooler for preservation purposes and will eventually be on display at the Polk Museum on the Square.

County officials are now planning to bury a 2022 time capsule. Harrell said the county has ordered an air tight capsule with the goal of collecting items from city and county residents in January.

Harrell and Mayor Copeland were joined by Commissioner Vivian Thomas, Commissioner Johnny Wilson and Rep. Brian Strickland.

The time capsule was buried on Aug. 21, 1971 on the McDonough Square near the corner of Macon Street and John Frank Ward Boulevard.

