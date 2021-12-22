Liberty Bank Surprise Squad spreads holiday cheer to Marine that goes extra mile for others

By Courtney Zieller

Click here for updates on this story

PLYMOUTH, Connecticut (WFSB) — If you’ve lost your job during the pandemic, you know what a toll that could take on your family.

Jeremy White, a Marine veteran from Terryville, is a plumbing pro who works inside and out.

“You come prepared, sweatshirt, jacket, hat. You have to dress in order to perform too, so you can’t be too bundled up,” White tells us.

But he was in for quite the surprise so the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad started with a card and some gifts cards to give Jeremy some holiday cheer and then moved to the good stuff, some toys for his 6-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son.

Jeremy was nominated by his two co-workers.

“They are two of the greatest individuals I’ve ever met. Good, big hearts,” said White.

Jeremy’s wife lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic, which set them back financially, and Jeremy has been working around the clock.

“This is phenomenal. Thank you guys so much, so, so much,” White added.

Just a little something to make their holiday a little brighter.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.