Woman opens fire at Taco Bell drive-thru over bad service, police say

By KMOV.com Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BELLEVILLE, Illinois (KMOV) — Fast food workers at a Metro East business were ducking for cover after a 19-year-old shot at the drive-thru window Sunday night.

Amy Gale, 19, of Belleville is being held on a $1 million bond on aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm charges. According to Belleville Police, Gales enter the drive-thru of Taco Bell on Carlyle Avenue to order food. Witnesses told police the 19-year-old got in an argument with an employee at the window over her order.

Moments later, Gale reportedly shot at the window before driving around front and firing more shots. One person had minor scratches from the flying glass.

Investigators were abled to track Gale’s car to a home in the 2100 block of East Belle Avenue where she was arrested. Evidence linked to the shooting was found in the home.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.