3-year-old child accidentally shoots himself in Georgia, police investigating

CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Georgia (WGCL) — A 3-year-old boy is recovering after a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his stomach Wednesday.

South Fulton Police Department Officers responded to the 200 block of Misty Walk regarding a child found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police believe the toddler found an unsecured weapon under a bed and discharged the gun, striking himself.

“In a couch, is not a good hiding place. It’s not a secure place for a gun. In a drawer, it’s not a secure place for a gun,” said Capt. Marcus Dennard with South Fulton Police. “You need to get you a safe.”

The child was transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Egleston Hospital for surgery and is expected to recover, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and no one has been charged.

