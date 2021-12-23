Man killed after trying to run girlfriend off the I-10 in Arizona

By BOBBI JO KELLY

PHOENIX, Arizona ( KPHO/KTVK) — A man was killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles on the I-10 near 27th Avenue in Phoenix early Thursday morning.

Sgt. Jacob Melki with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Melki said a 41-year-old man was trying to run his girlfriend off the road by rear-ending her vehicle.

The Dodge pickup truck, which was being driven by the suspect, ended up traveling the wrong way on the I-10 and that’s when he struck a Dodge Durango head-on. The driver of the Durango was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, while the girlfriend was not hurt.

The westbound lanes of I-10 were closed between the stack and 35th Avenue for the investigation, but have since been reopened. No names or additional details have been released.

