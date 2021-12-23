State trooper rescues man with Alzheimer’s from a ditch during winter storm

By WCVB Staff

VASSALBORO, Maine (WCVB) — Maine State Police are praising the actions of a trooper who managed to find and rescue an Alzheimer’s patient who had wandered away from his home in Vassalboro.

State Trooper Tyler Harrington responded to the call about missing 82-year-old Bernard Perry at around 5 a.m.

Shortly after their search began, a town plow truck driver informed Trooper he’d seen a man walking around in the freezing rain and snowy conditions.

Trooper Harrington found the man in a ditch on Mudget Hill Rd., Perry was unable to walk. Harrington carried Perry back to his police cruiser, wrapping him in his jacket to warm him up while waiting for the ambulance.

Perry suffered from severe hypothermia and frostbite. He was transported to Maine General Hospital in Augusta where he is recovering.

Maine State Police released a video and description of the incident in a Facebook post.

