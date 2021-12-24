Affidavit from Aurora shooting: Adam Holen admits he pulled gun first, but says teen Peyton Blitstein shot him ‘out of nowhere’

By Anica Padilla

AURORA, Colorado (KCNC) — The affidavit reveals new details about the deadly shooting involving former Greenwood Village police officer Adam Holen and 17-year-old Peyton Blitstein in Aurora on the day before Thanksgiving. According to the responding officers, Holen admitted pulling his gun first, saying he felt threatened, but said Blitstein fired first.

When police arrived, Holen told officers he confronted the teens because they were “racing” through the neighborhood — but the driver, a 17-year-old girl, said Holen made confusing comments, including “I love you, sweetie.”

Holen has been charged with second-degree murder, felony menacing, prohibited use of a weapon while drunk, and other charges.

According to the affidavit, responding officers found Blitstein was shot four times in the chest and once in the arm. Holen was shot once, in his right side, near his hip.

Officers interviewed Holen at the scene, noting he was “emotionally distraught and his speech was very fast paced.”

Officers determined there were two teen girls and three boys in the car when Holen confronted them.

Holen told police the car had been racing through his neighborhood “non-stop” and he decided to confront them because children live on the street.

Holen said “three dudes” got out of the car and were “flexing” on him. He said he notified them he’s a former police officer, and pulled his gun, but had it at “low ready,” meaning it was pointed at the ground.

Holen said “out of nowhere” one teen pulled a gun and shot him. He said he returned fire and “probably emptied the mag,” because that is what he was trained to do.

The gun recovered near where Blitstein was found had a “double feed” — a malfunction where one bullet does not properly eject before the second bullet is loaded into the chamber.

According to the affidavit, the gun found near Blitstein was “made from different parts and did not have a serial number.”

“These type of guns are commonly referred to as ‘ghost guns’ and cannot be traced to the manufacturer or seller,” investigators stated.

After the shooting, Holen reportedly helped perform CPR on Blitstein, telling the other teens, “He pulled a gun on me, is he OK?” and “I used to be a cop.”

Holen told police he has seen the kids in the Toyota speed through the neighborhood an estimated five or six times. Police found a complaint against the Toyota Scion on Nov. 18, 2021 for speeding, weaving and driving into oncoming traffic while south on Gun Club Road traveling from Hampden.

Holen medical records show his toxicology report found he was positive for “U Cannabinoids” and had a blood alcohol level of .193 the night of the shooting.

The affidavit also included interviews with the other teens in the vehicle — and autopsy photos of Blitstein, which is why we are not including the full document in this report.

