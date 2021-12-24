Man arrested in attempted kidnapping outside elementary school

By WCVB Staff

BOSTON (WCVB) — A Boston man was arraigned Friday on charges of assault and battery and attempted kidnapping after police said multiple students at a Massachusetts elementary school were approached during recess.

Boston police said the incident happened last Wednesday afternoon at the David A. Ellis Elementary School on Walnut Street in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood.

Police said Charles Marriro, 58, of Dorchester, was taken into custody on Thursday on Harold Street in Dorchester, over a week after the incident.

School staff members told police that while three students were out at recess, they were approached by an unidentified male who attempted to pull one of the children away by grabbing their arm.

According to police, while grabbing the child, the man told the child that he wanted them to come play basketball with him.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said police found handprints on the arm of one of the young students and were able to obtain a photo of the person which led to his arrest on Thursday.

Marriro hid from public view as he was arraigned on charges on Friday. He was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Wednesday.

