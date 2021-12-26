Family loses house to fire on Christmas Day

By KMOV Staff

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Illinois (KMOV) — A family lost their house to a fire on Christmas Day in the Metro East.

The fire started in the back side of the house on Clark Drive in Fairview Heights Saturday evening and then spread to the front of the house. Crews from at least eight different agencies from around the area responded to battle the fire.

Neighbors on the scene told News 4 at least six people were inside the house at the time of the fire, and four of them are children.

“We looked out and saw the smoke so I ran out, hoping we get the kids out. That was our main focus because we saw they had kids over there. They just moved in like two months ago,” neighbor Kevin Anderson said.

Fire crews said it appeared the cause of the fire was flammable items that were too close to a portable heater.

No injuries were reported. The damage is so significant the house will most likely be a total loss.

