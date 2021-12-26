Family of fallen Brooklyn police officer loses home to fire days before Christmas

By Deion Broxton

BROOKLYN, Illinois (KMOV) — The family of a Brooklyn police officer who died in the line of duty earlier this year, lost their house to a fire early Thursday morning.

The family of fallen police officer Brian Pierce Jr. confirmed to News 4 an electrical issue sparked a fire, destroying their home in Makanda.

According to authorities, Pierce Jr. died in August when he was laying down spike strips to stop a fleeing suspect. The suspect, Caleb Campbell, struck Pierce with a vehicle, killing him.

Six of Pierce’s family members escaped the house unharmed, including his mother, father, sister, brother-in-law, a niece and nephew.

“The house was completely gone,” said Tammy Pierce, Brian Pierce’s mother. “Already, we were going to face our first Christmas without him was hard enough. All his belongings are also gone now.”

Brian Pierce Sr. made sure everyone got out shortly after midnight on Thursday.

“All I really remember is him pushing me out the door, and seeing how lit up the living room was,” Tammy Pierce said.

“It’s traumatic not only waking up to no house, and not being able to be together in a living room, but my brother’s gone too,” said Alexis Castro, Pierce Jr.’s sister. “It’s very hard.”

The family told News 4 they’re staying at a nearby motel, and people in the area have been dropping off food, gift cards, and clothes.

“The community has come together for Alexis and the babies,” Tammy Pierce said.

Donations can made at the following Cash App and Venmo accounts:

Cash app $AlexisCastro0305 Venmo @Waykaymommy

