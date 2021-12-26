Tornado relief continues for residents of Cheatham County

By Joylyn Bukovac

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tennessee (WSMV) — It’s been two weeks since tornados swept through our community, hitting parts of Kentucky and Tennessee hard.

Even though some people spent this year’s unseasonably warm Christmas picking up debris, the tornados did not get in the way of the holiday spirit in Kingston Springs.

People in Cheatham County rallied around families impacted by the EF-2 tornado that ripped through Kingston Springs early in the morning on December 11. Anyone affected by the tornado were able to come to Harpeth Middle School to get food, clothes, and toys for Christmas.

This had Anna Egan reflecting on the true meaning of Christmas, as she and her family spent Christmas morning delivering meals to people in Kingston Springs who were cleaning up tornado damage.

“There’s nowhere we’d rather be than here helping on Christmas day because it’s not just about presents under the Christmas tree. It’s about family and other stuff. It’s not just about presents,” Egan explained.

Amanda Bell organized the Christmas breakfast and Christmas lunch, where volunteers were also giving out toys and clothes.

“We are in the beginning stages of helping people clean up. I think we’ve got everyone’s power back on. Everybody who needed a place to stay, got a place to stay,” Bell explained that even though the Cheatham County community is resilient, some families still need help fixing their home and replacing what they lost in the tornado. “As we know, storms, tornados, floods, they don’t care about how much money you have. It’s just random.”

Not only were storm victims able to enjoy a Christmas meal, first responders, volunteers, utility workers, and government workers were also welcome. This was a way for the community to come together and celebrate Christmas as people attempt to rebuild their lives and help their neighbors.

“We are so used to helping others that it was time for us to help within our community and that’s when the north and south end of the county kind of come together and take care of the ones that need it,” Bell said.

The Cheatham County Long Term Recovery Organization is taking donations to help those hit hard by the storm.

“Gift cards are still needed. We’ve got plenty of toys, we have plenty of clothing, plenty of water, but obviously as we move through this process there’s going to be other things needed. Once we secure funds, I’m sure we are going to need volunteers to actually help rebuild these homes in one way or another from minor repairs to major repairs,” Bell said.

If you need to receive help from the ARK Community Resource Center, you can find more information here: facebook.com/the.ark.noahs

