Portland residents try to prevent slipping on sidewalks that are ice-covered

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Along with roads in our region, sidewalks can also be dangerous during winter weather.

Some people may be in the mood for a leisurely walk or taking their dog for some exercise, but the sidewalk may not be safe, and you might need to salt your driveway. Hardware store customer Luke Powell said he bought a 50-pound bag of salt just in case.

“(I) should have used it this morning taking the kids to daycare, but went without it,” Powell said. “We’ll see, maybe tomorrow.”

Ice cleats can cost up to $60. A 20-pound bag of salt will cost you about $8, enough for one driveway.

Suburban Ace Hardware Store employee Mike Malette said if you can’t find salt, you can use water softener salt. He said be cautious because it’s not made for sidewalks and driveways. You can also use cat litter. It won’t melt the ice, but it will make it smoother to get your car out.

Portland residents who did go for a walk had to take precautions.

“I was really slow, and I was walking carefully,” Portland resident Khizar Shabbir said. “I went down to the barber shop this way, there’s a little slope and had to be careful. But it is a little bit icy in some parts.”

If you have pets, you can pay a little extra and get pet-friendly salt, which helps protect their paws.

