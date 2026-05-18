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Local Forecast

Breezy and mild, warmer by midweek

By
Updated
today at 6:18 AM
Published 5:58 AM

Winds remain a part of our forecast through this afternoon, but those winds are gradually easing.

The breezy conditions will keep temps cooler than normal today, with highs in the upper 80s.

A Wind Advisory remains in place until 11 a.m. for areas East of the Coachella Valley in Riverside county.

Highs warm up a bit, but not much, running near the 100 through the week and into the weekend.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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