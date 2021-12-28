Water main break creates geyser at busy intersection

By Gerry May

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A prime example of the city’s failing, old infrastructure was on display at the corner of Fairfield and Jordan Monday afternoon.

Water department crews hit a gusher when they went to repair a leaking 12-inch water main. When they cleared enough concrete and dirt out of the way, the ruptured line shot water about 60 feet into the air.

Fortunately, the state office building and other nearby businesses still appeared closed for the holidays.

The workers expected to be there into the evening to splice a new pipe in place. They said a geyser from a water main break isn’t that unusual in Shreveport, where pipes may be up to 80 years old.

Voters recently rejected a bond proposal to upgrade the city’s water and sewer pipes.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.