Des Moines day care worker accused of assaulting children

By Web Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A Des Moines day care worker has bonded out of jail after being accused of assaulting two children in her care.

Raven Hall is charged with two counts of child endangerment causing bodily injury for an incident in October.

Court documents show surveillance cameras at the home day care captured Hall lifting two young children by the arms and kicking one in the back.

She’s also accused of pinching one of the kid’s cheeks and screaming at the crying child.

Documents show Hall was in charge of five children that day, all around the age of 3.

