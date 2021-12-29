French bulldog stolen during brutal attack on owner in West Hollywood, CA

By Web Staff

WEST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, California (KABC) — A man’s French bulldog was stolen when he was brutally attacked in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

Robert Marinelli has just gotten out of the hospital and is pleading with the thieves to return Luca.

“I’m just completely distraught,” Marinelli said. “Someone has just ripped my heart out.”

Marinelli was walking Luca around 7:30 a.m. near Sunset Boulevard and Doheny Drive on Tuesday.

He spotted a black sedan waiting on the street. As a man jumped out and moved toward him, Marinelli tried to pick up Luca and run. But the suspect knocked him to the ground and took Luca.

Marinelli’s clothing got caught in the car and he was dragged some 200 feet.

“He pushed me down and slammed the door,” he said. “And slamming the door must’ve caught part of me or my coat in it. They sped away and dragged me with them almost 200 feet down a gravel road.”

The 8-year-old Luca has medical issues and diet restrictions and is missing a toe because of cancer.

“He’s not really the kind of dog that is gonna fetch a lot of money at this point,” he said.

Marinelli is pleading with the public to help return his dog and offering a $10,000 reward.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation.

There has been a rash of thefts of French bulldogs in the area, a breed that can be sold at a high value.

Earlier this year, several French bulldogs belonging to Lady Gaga were stolen when her dogwalker was shot. Five people were later arrested.

Last week, three men held a woman at gunpoint in Hollywood and took off with her dog, according to police.

That incident happened on Wednesday around 7 p.m. on Detroit Street between Fountain and De Longpre avenues. Police say three men got out of a sedan and held the 58-year-old mother at gunpoint.

The woman let go of the leash and the dog ran across the street before it was captured by one of the suspects. As of Tuesday night, her dog remains missing and the three men remain on the run.

Anyone with information on these incidents is urged to contact authorities.

